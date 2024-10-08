Issues with backbutton on laptop
-
I play wordle on Vivaldi browser, but had to stop as every time I was inputting letters and had to hit my backbutton to correct a letter, it takes me back to my start page. I have changed setting on my Vivaldi, I have added wordle to allowable sites to see if it would fix it and nothing changes. Anyone know how to fix it. It doesn't happen on any other browser I have. It has even happened while I was typing this. I hit the back button and it took me back to my sign in page.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Lindap65 Had you removed Backspace in Settings → Keyboard → Page → History Back?
Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
Hi DoctorG.
Thank you for replying and the welcome.
I followed what you typed there but I don't see the history back. I did scroll down the shortcuts but I don't see the back button being used for any of those. Sorry
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Lindap65 See
I tried this with Vivaldi 6.9.3447.51 on NYTimes Wordle does not go back for me now why i want to delete entered chars.
-
Oh thank you so much. I wasn't on page 2 that's why I didn't see it. I found it this time and I took it out of there. So glad you helped me. I love this browser and how easy it is to work with, so glad to have it back to normal. Your help was much appreciated.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Lindap65 Nice, you found it now
Enjoy surfin’ on Web with Vivaldi Browser now.
And it was my pleasure to help.