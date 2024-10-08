Closing Vivaldi fixes windows performance problem (mouse cursor and mouse scrolling in Office 365 and more)
bubbablaster
When working with Excel and Vivaldi open, when I scroll a spreadsheet in Excel it would hang, and additionally, the mouse cursor (even without Excel open) would sometimes hesitate (VERY annoying). After I close Vivaldi, Excel is definitely behaving better and mouse cursor seems to be ok (still testing).
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@bubbablaster Some questions to make clear what you use.
Which Windows?
Which Vivaldi version?
Which extensions in Vivaldi installed?
Owne settings made in page vivaldi:flags?
Which CPU and GPUs?
Open vivaldi:gpu , something red/orange in section Graphics Feature Status?
Had you tried troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
bubbablaster
Thanks... certainly more info would help (my apologies).
I continued testing a bit more with Edge and Excel had issues there as well. However, that being said when I closed Vivaldi (6.9.3447.51) everything dramatically improved, but it seemed to be temporary.
I will look around some more, and if it still seems to be related to vivaldi I will reopen.
Thanks for your time.