New settings, improvements and regression fixes – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3486.3
mariap Vivaldi Team
Today’s snapshot includes new settings, tabs enhancements, several regression fixes and a Chromium bump.
mossman Ambassador
Lot's of fixes and changes this time...!
Once again, the arm64-v8a APK link in this post is incorrect. The correct URL for downloading the APK is: https://downloads.vivaldi.com/snapshot/Vivaldi.6.10.3486.3_arm64-v8a.apk
mariap Vivaldi Team
@x-15a2: It's correct now. Thank you.
Immediately noticed the wallpaper bug. Pay attention! 1) Put any non-single-color wallpaper on the background. It is desirable that there were small details in the picture. 2) I open the first new tab - so far everything is fine. 3) I open a second new tab - wallpaper immediately twitches and distorts their aspect ratio. My wallpaper is shrinking vertically - it's easiest to see on small details. 4) third, fourth tabs, etc. - same thing.
This bug does not appear on the browser's built-in wallpaper - only on the user's wallpaper.
Yet another bug:
And please make the background a little darker.
Maybe move the omnibox border to the left? There's just a little empty space there.
But now we have a new problem... The translation panel now pops up at the top and stays there for the same 10 seconds. Then disappears. If I want to cancel the language translation, I have to click on a button/line in the menu again.
Developers, why do you break really convenient solutions? Please leave it at the bottom!
Any details on this "new and faster Sync method"? It was mentioned in the desktop version's changelog too.
HalleAndert
I can have two shield icons in the address bar? I don't understand why you should have two identical icons.
When I click on the shield on the right, no statistics appear in the pop-up window.
HalleAndert
Why are bookmarks provided by Temu and Shein? These platforms are known to be a privacy nightmare. As Vivaldi is always strongly committed to protecting the privacy of its users, the placement of such bookmarks in the browser is a violation of its privacy and data protection philosophy. These bookmarks would be better replaced with suitable alternatives.