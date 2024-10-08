Add app to bookmarks
bortnikboss
Hello.
I am using Linux and running my app by '/opt/vivaldi-snapshot/vivaldi-snapshot --profile-directory=Default --app-id=eljhianlbceffjbgobligfjngmeheood'
But after adding the mentioned command to bookmarks its not able to opening
file:///home/bortnik/Pictures/Workspace%201_003.png
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@bortnikboss A Linux desktop association can not be added to bookmarks.
But Apps can be found in
vivaldi:apps
@DoctorG said in app cant be added to bookmarks:
vivaldi:apps
Its fine but I want get faster access from bookmarks.
@bortnikboss In Vivaldi you can only add internal apps page
vivaldi:appsto bookmarks.
@DoctorG its already done but its my request to be able to add apps to bookmarks
@bortnikboss Oh, i misread title as a support question and did not recognise it was in Features Request subforum.
You should edit title of post #1 later and rename to "Add app to bookmarks"
@DoctorG changed title to How to add app to bookmarks