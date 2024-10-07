Google searches for football do not work!
If I search "premier league matches" in google, then click on the More matches button, all I get is:
that's with all extensions and adblocking turned off!
@sahands Works for me!
Maybe it was a "temporary problem" on Google
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@sahands Works for me with Vivaldi 6.9.3447.51 and Google as default search from address field and on Google.com itself.
doesn't work on my end, works in chrome though
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@sahands It works in the latest Stable - if it doesn't work for you update the browser.