Oauth for incoming server but normal password for outgoing server
-
HauntedBunnies
I've been trying to login to my email, and the only way I could do so on Thunderbird was to use Oauth2 for the incoming server, while using just my normal password for the outgoing one. However, I can't do this on Vivaldi, as Oauth only shows up if I use the same outlook server for both incoming and outgoing. Is there any way to get around this?
-
@HauntedBunnies I think is not possible. Which is the provider? The only workaround would be to use normal password for both (assuming your mail service allow that).
-
AAyespy moved this topic from Mail, Calendar & Feeds
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@HauntedBunnies If the mail servers are configured properly, OAuth should work for both IMAP and SMTP.