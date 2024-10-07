Toolbar Icons
-
stardepp Translator Ambassador
If I want to change a toolbar, the icons start to float as shown in the gif. Is this also the case for you?
--
ModEdit: Title
-
@stardepp I see a very crowded toolbar.
Jokes aside, I fear is not a bug but a new animation.
Try uncheck this and see if it does the same:
(I guess you mean latest snap, which is only on the other pc :D)
-
barbudo2005
It is normal that if they want to get you out of somewhere, you get nervous. That's what happens to the icons.
-
They are afraid you might delete them. Hehe.
It's the same like in iPhone/iPads when you want to rearrange the symbols. I think it should simply show that you are in "edit-mode" or so. Nice gimmick of course.
-
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
@stardepp said in Toolbar Icons:
Is this also the case for you?
That’s normal. Same behaviour for Apps on iMac, if the Toolbar is being configuered.
-
stardepp Translator Ambassador
I really like these animations. The Vivaldi browser is always very inspiring.