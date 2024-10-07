Unread Message Icon in Taskbar for Teams PWA
Hello,
I have MS Teams installed as PWA and pinned it to the taskbar. However it does not show the message bubble icon when I have unread messages there. Is that generally not available in Vivaldi or maybe is it blocked because I am using more than one Profile?
P.S.: I cannot use the "native" Teams version since that is blocked by the customer managing the account.
Best regards
Thommy
Is that generally not available in Vivaldi
As i know the badge i not implemented in Vivaldis PWA mode.