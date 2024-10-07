So, recently I installed vivaldi stable on a new work machine. I set the mail client to fetch all messages and all seemed fine until I start to get error after error and have no option but to pause the process on the little dialog box appearing on the mail panel:

The errors are:

And now the "funny" part of this. So if I resume the process I get:

So 1140 messages to fetch and that number will stay as is (it was much more before) and at the same time the error log increases with the errors shown above.

I then pause the process again and go to the account in the panel and select one of the imap folders. I scroll through the message list of the imap folder in search of messages where the preview is not generated/appearing, so empty two lines after the subject. Just scrolling to them, so no need to select the message itself, makes the previews appear after a few seconds and in the status bar the applying filters message also appears after the previews load. Maybe some prefetch is being done even if no message is selected...

And voilá:

Of importance that I changed the fetch synchronize option before doing this procedure so vivaldi would only fetch open/selected messages bodies. Despite that, the number decreased suggesting that the message was fetched at the time or was already there. I also tried the advanced menu on that imap folder with both Update Filters and Re-Synchronize with Server and both actions proceeded without error but did not solve the issue nor decreased the counter. Just scrolling through the message list did decrease the counter...

Anyway, after many hours on this I could reduce the counter no 9 non-fetched messages. I found 6 messages that consistently do not get downloaded/fetched from the server. All 6 have attachments. I labeled those 6 messages and can confirm that those same messages exist on my snapshot instance on my previous work machine. As such I will guess it worked some time in the past and stopped working after... I ended up setting one year in the synchronization account option since it stops the errors and makes the client able to download new mails.

This and my previous thread:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/101627/filter-creation-problems-still-present

present my experience in setting up a single account from scratch, a painful experience may I add considering that vivaldi mail 1.0 dates to 2022.