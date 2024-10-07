Vivaldi Automatic Theme Changer
Hello, is there something that allows to change Vivaldi theme every set time? If an extension or plugin isn't available is there any way to automatically change the theme every x time?
I even went through it in the settings but did't get how it worked.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@ejiwl You can switch all 5 minutes minimum.
Settings → Themes → Theme Schedule → Manual Schedule
Hit Add button
Drag the marked new added "flag" to right or left to set time
Select the red underline bar to change theme
And so on