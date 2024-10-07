Reseting page zoom is causing a bit of a problem.
I'm having a problem. If I use the reset button by the page zoom slider it will cause the vivaldi menu button, minimize, resize, and close button will become large. I use two level tabs. It will reset the buttons when I open settings. Is it just me that has this problem?
Never saw with Vivaldi 6.9.3447.51 that web page zoom reset affected UI.
Do you use a CSS modification?
@DoctorG I didn't even know what css was before I googled it. So I'm going to say no. The only things I have done to vivaldi is the truffle extension and a couple themes.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
Any link to this?
@DoctorG extensions:
truffle https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/truffle/bkkjeefjfjcfdfifddmkdmcpmaakmelp
themes:
Blanka https://themes.vivaldi.net/themes/jXW70a2Wldk
Illidan Stormrage https://themes.vivaldi.net/themes/x3WlO5bJGYa
I still get this to happen with vivaldi's dark theme.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Balis I can reproduce the issue with
Settings → Webpages → Wepage Zoom 80%
Opening a webpage
Clicking zoom in statusbar to 150%
Clicking zoom reset in statusbar
Buttons do resize
Can reproduce on Vivaldi 6.10.3483.4 and 6.9.3447.51
@DoctorG no i don't but i have my default zoom at 60% normally because i use a tv as a monitor.
but at 80% it doesn't happen.
I reported bug now:
VB-110182 "Reset web page zoom in statusbar resizes Vivaldi menu button" and Confrmed
@Balis Thanks for reporting here.
don't but i have my default zoom at 60% normally because i use a tv as a monitor.
but at 80% it doesn't happen.
Resizing to smaller menu button can happen if default webpage zoom ins large.
@DoctorG No, thank you for telling me I found a bug and its not something I did.
We helpers do not blame users for what they could have done. Errors happen, we are humans.