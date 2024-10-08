I seek the capability to modify the text size—specifically, the font size—within the fundamental settings or basic configuration of the iOS system, rather than relegating adjustments to an individual page basis.

Rationale for Request: The disparity in character display density across various browsers necessitates a significant reduction in text size, ideally between 70% to 80%. Currently, the extant text resizing functionality mandates manual adjustments for each page, which entails a cumbersome process of clicking the settings icon, navigating through the interface, altering the size, and confirming the change repeatedly.

Additional Insights: An optimal enhancement would be the incorporation of a display size adjustment feature that allows users to modify the font size in ten discrete increments directly within the basic settings section. This would streamline the user experience and enhance accessibility across the platform.