Vivaldi deleted all my tabs, I cannot fix
Closed tabs is empty, browser history is empty, sessions folder is empty
Gerodot1964
A good reason to go to another browser.
@Gerodot1964 There is no other browser.
@Gerodot1964 Chrome is garbage and even worse with sessions. Internet Explorer is a fossil, Firefox is somehow worse. Dissenter lasted weeks before being pulled.
Even brave browser isn't trustworthy.
There is no other browser. I stand here and make my fight, or perish today.
@CMDR7Dantae did you already try the windows panel and look for closed windows?
@WildEnte Yes. It seems restarting my computer fixed sessions storage. I don't have the most recent stuff I was missing, but most of what I was missing was in there.
Though the names of each session file have all been changed to dates for some reason.