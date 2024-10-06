Menu Customize | Open Link in Background
-
Silly question.
There is way to make act the
open linkcommand as the
open link in new background tabfrom command chains?
This way I can clean-up the list of command chains (everything which start with
Link To) and using them as pure commands.
Tried
javascript:(function(){window.open('vivaldi://gpu', '_blank');})();
and it doesn't work on most internal links but for example it worked here [link]:
javascript:(function(){window.open('vivaldi://themecolors/', '_blank');})();
-
@Hadden89 Maybe I found something which is quite ok, do what I need and works most of the time (if we exclude
chrome://settingswhich is not launchable at all this way).
javascript:(function(){var originalUrl = window.location.href;window.open('vivaldi://extensions/','_blank', 'noopener');history.replaceState(null, '', originalUrl);})();
-
The
window.locationwill save the former url [link] and the
history.replaceStatewill put back the url into the tab after launching the script [link] (workaround the annoying url replacement of these scripts)
-
The
noopenerthen fixes a lot of redirects to
about:blanksaying "hey, please treat this tab as a new thing and ignore anything from where I launched it" [link]
As always, let me know if it could better (I fear so)
-
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Hadden89 It's too bad there's no "Open Link in Background Tab" option for the custom menus, while there is one for command chains.
I guess going with
window.openis the best solution I can think of, but others are much better at JS than me.
Just FYI you can use Ctrl/Shift on these menu entries to open in background/new tabs
-
@Pathduck a bit sad that
chrome://settingsseems to fail with
window.open
but yeah, at least is the less useful link of the bunch
Also using command chains to open links in background by default was a bit overkill.
Other the fact they generate buttons and shortcuts.