Hi, I am using Vivaldi 6.9.3451.107 on Android 14 and also on my Windows 11 PC. Since I started using Vivaldi I had a weird problem that only occured on Android, despite turning "Allow Search Suggestions in the address field" off I am still getting suggestions from saved bookmarks. The same option is on PC but there it works perfectly. What am I supposed to do? Is it a problem on my side or is it a known bug?
Thank you
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@Daxi1
The "Allow Search Suggestions in the address field" setting only disables predictive suggestions from search engines, not suggestions from your bookmarks and (typed) history.
On desktop, you probably have disabled something in Address Field Drop Down Menu settings to stop seeing bookmark and other suggestions. That option doesn't exist on mobile, unfortunately.
@jane-n ok, thanks, but is there a way to request that feature to Vivaldi developers?
jane.n Vivaldi Team
You can create a feature request on https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/136/mobile-feature-requests.
When it gets enough upvotes or in other ways piques a devs interest it will be implemented in Vivaldi.