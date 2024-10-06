Fediverse Integration Ideas
timothychambers
A few ideas for futher integrating the Vivaldi fediverse into the browser and the overall Vivaldi experience.
Show the Mastodon handles for all staff here:
https://vivaldi.com/team/
Federate out the offical blogs articles akin to how Wordpress with Activtypub can federate out posts: https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/82/vivaldi-blog
LOVE vivaldi.social --> but also consider making a full Mastodon web UX built in to the browser so you can use other mastodon servers with the Vivaldi Social this could include code in the browsers making "remote follows" and "remote engagment" work seemlessly, unlike in native web only UX.
Include functionalty currently found only with extentions like this built into the Vivaldi browser itself: https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/graze/epocinhmkcnjfjobnglchpbncndobblj
