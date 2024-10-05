Vivaldi not showing the X, minimize and resize buttons, address bar or the titlebar.
Dragonizedpizza
attached screenshot is how my vivaldi looks, i've tried resetting ALL settings and nothing works.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Dragonizedpizza Which Vivaldi version?
Which theme do you use?
Do you use CSS modifications?
@Dragonizedpizza Looks like full screen mode. Try F11 or right-click and Full screen/Exit Full screen.
@sgunhouse Definitely not fullscreen mode...
You can see his desktop wallpaper, and you can see the window itself, side panel, tabs, everything. In fullscreen mode, you can't see anything of that.
@enc0re User should try Control-F11 (Toggle UI)
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@lfisk No, Ctrl+F11 is unhide/hide the UI, that is not the issue.