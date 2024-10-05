Implement pencil hover icon on iPad
On iPad there is a feature when you hover over icons using an Apple Pencil, app icons enlarge a bit and cast a soft glow behind them. Vivaldi lacks this feature.
mib2berlin Soprano
@nizamiza
Hi, lacks this feature on which device and Android version?
I can move speed dials with hold and drag, for example.
Cheers mib
@mib2berlin as I mentioned, it's on iPad. So the issue is on iPad OS.
On the screenshots, you can see how icons around the Vivaldi get a bit bigger when hovered with an Apple Pencil.
Device iPad Pro (11-inch) (4th generation) OS iPadOS 18.0 Pencil Apple Pencil A2051