Max num of web pages in tab tiling
Hi Everyone!
Can anybody to explain me how to increase num of opened web page in tab tiling?
Now I may open 6 pages(2 lines x 3 columns) cuz every page used 8M
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@vkirov Hi, not sure there's a limit apart from your own sanity
30 tabs tiled:
@Pathduck You simply no meet my situation. Web tab its no ordinary web page but like RTSP frame.
What u can say now?
heh
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
What u can say now?
I can say you do not give enough information about your issue. You asked how to increase the amount of tiled tabs, I answered there was really no limit.
Maybe you should post in your own language section if making yourself understood in English is a problem.
Do you have a link to the site you want tiled?
Dude! Really?
Did u read about my "8M"(egabyte)?
Its enough for good specialists, but not for humorist like someone.
mib2berlin Soprano
@vkirov
Hi, 8 MB is nothing, this page here use 59 MB.
I could not really understand the problem, even on a low end system you should can tile 50-100 of these pages.
@mib2berlin If i have this problem and its 8M memory its no difficult for ordinary story.
But if i get some blank in 2x8 its the problem. Lets image the 59M video(like rtsp with some quality) content of each.
Thx for help!
mib2berlin Soprano
@vkirov
Hm, these are 11 Youtube tabs, all playing on my old laptop.
Specs in my signature.
Please add your system specs.
EDIT: A Youtube tab takes 130 MB.
@mib2berlin
What about one more 12-13 tabs? How used memory/speed at each?
My combination used at 6 tabs: 3G and 8~15 М
Origin driver for videocard and M4 hard at least.
Did u see ur parameters in system monitor?
Simple I try to define where is problem - or Vivaldi denied create or allocate memory or my application stop create new connection.
By the way may tabs with youtube is not used memory how it used in fullview.
mib2berlin Soprano
@vkirov
We still don't know your system, M4 is Apple?