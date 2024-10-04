The new User Interface Density setting of Regular resulted in very large line spacing between items in Bookmarks, Windows, Notes, History, Quick Commands, etc.

This change dramatically reduced the number of items visible in one pane height and necessitates a lot more scrolling through lists to find what we are looking for. This is a waste of screen space and adds work for the user.

Switching back to Compact improves this issue but there is still more space between items than necessary. I want to see more items before I have to scroll to see additional items.

I request a feature that would allow the user to set the line spacing of this UI element with the goal of displaying more list items before the user has to scroll.

Additionally the ability to set the font size for the item would help. Favicons probably would need to scale based on the font size and line spacing but given the entire UI can scale I don't imagine this is a problem.