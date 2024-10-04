No Audio Anywhere All At Once
Since maybe 2 updates ago (Today is Oct 4 2024) all audio from any website has ceased to work. YouTube, Spotify.. you name it. All other functionality in the desktop browser works splendidly. Safari works, all other apps that produce system audio work as expected.
I am on macOS Monterey 12.7.6 (Build 21H1320)
Vivaldi 6.9.3447.51 (Stable channel) (x86_64)
Anyone have a clue?
Thank you
luetage Supporters Soprano
@knownwolf Open quick commands (
F2), type “unmute all tabs.” That’s one idea.