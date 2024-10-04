new tab position
-
lazymonkey2
Hello,
is it possible to separate the "new tab position" for links in pages and the + button?
I mean I want to open links next to the current page.
But when I click on + button I want to open new tabs as the last tab on the right of the page.
Thanks.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@lazymonkey2
Hi, it is not but you can make a feature request for it.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/185/desktop-feature-requests
Please search for existing requests here, I am not sure but I cant remember a request for this.
Cheers, mib
-
lazymonkey2