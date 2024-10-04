Any method to delete label in Mail
Could anyone tell me how to delete the label in the Mail (i.e. to remove the labels I have made; NOT only to remove that label that I have 'attached' to the mail.
I am not aware the delete function means only to remove that label has attached to the mails but not actually delete that label. Thus I have created a number of labels that I will not use again.
Please help
KT
@KTAbeYuen Open your mail panel, expand the Labels drop-down, right-click the label you wish to delete, and select "delete" in the resulting menu.