Please Bring Back Total Tab Number
After update version 6.9.3451.107, I can't find total tab number. Total Tab Number is very helpful for tab management (more than 100).
mib2berlin Soprano
@abnanik
Hi, the number shows where, in the tab switcher or on the main page?
Please, always add your
Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin If I clicked on Tab Switcher, Tabs(Number) was shown on the Top Bar.
mib2berlin Soprano
@abnanik
Ah yes, this is a bug, no idea why it land in the stable build.
This is fixed in the snapshot (Beta) build already, I hope this get backported to stable.