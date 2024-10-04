Time to switch jobs? Go farming instead?
-
Stumbled on this gal's new farming experience:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-k-Yk4Ubhos
Let us not let B. Gates take over our American farmland!
For the record, he already owns 1 fourth of Arkansas farmland.
-
@danielson Oh, come on, there are more bad financial guys than a Bill Who-Ever-Else.
Decades ago US American banks were "owning" farms by taking them as a hostage for credits. Chemical producers acted as seed dealers, forcing farmers to buy their patented infertile seeds, and forced them on their chemical products to "protect" the growth and harvest. And "investors" came up and and bought from the banks. And speculants gamble with share price of foods at shareholder places. And… and… and… But that is part of US culture, the Best with most power and influence wins. All this is bad, but, mostly US persons tell us Germans and Europeans that we do not really understand how the free US market and culture is working, if they are in a bad mood, they would blame us lefties, socialists and commies.
-
@danielson I checked the substack page of Alexandra Fasulo and found her project interesting.
-
Glad it could inspire you @DoctorG !
Hopefully others will be likewise inspired and find motivation, even if not into farming, at least, to think out of the box.
Having grown up in a city, never really cared much about the farmers plight.
Thanks to comments like yours, and the internet to follow up on your insights, it is possible to be better educated (providing data is reliable of course).
-
@danielson When i was young and much more healthy, in the 1980ies, in old BRD (Federal Republic of Germany, West Germany) the Green movement with ecological farming was coming up, and some of my friends thought about having a large garden or little farm to be more independent from bad chemical polluted foods. But i and my partner did not had financial resources. But we never left idea of ecological living and acting to protect environment and resources.
-
stilgarwolf
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@stilgarwolf Thanks for this link.