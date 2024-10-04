SpeedDial folders don't store their order from today on snapshot version
-
From today I'm find that SpeedDial folders shows in wrong order. I can move them, but from close and opening Vivaldi all goes wrong again.
6.10.3483.4 (Official Build) (64-bit)
Please fix a bug. It annoying. I need to have my order of folders!
FYI, Stable version don't have such a bug
-
@TyrionLannister
Hi, snapshots are for testing and find bugs, if other users can reproduce it you can report it to the Vivaldi bug tracker.
I cant.
Cheers, mib
-
Hi, snapshots are for testing and find bugs,
Thank you, Captain Obvious!
I cant.
Do you have same version as me, use it SpeedDial and folders in it? Do you change order of it and reopen Vivaldi?
-
Do you change order of it and reopen Vivaldi?
I did and could not reproduce your issue with 6.10.3483.4 Win 11.
For other who want to check your issue it would be useful to know more about your SpeedDials sub-folders and other separate SpeedDials, and settings related to SpeedDial.
//EDIT: Do you have Settings → SpeedDial → Sorting by Drag&Drop active?
-
@TyrionLannister
Yes, same version, I use folders and sub folders, rearrange some and restart.
-
Here you go, their folder names are some symbols.
Full view:
-
and sub folders,
You can't view subfolders on the top level. My question is about "top folders" order, see an image in the previous post.
-
//EDIT: Do you have Settings → SpeedDial → Sorting by Drag&Drop active?
Yes, it is,
without it I won't move their order.
Strange, I can move them without this checkbox too.
-
@TyrionLannister Well, that's because setting is for the SpeedDial, but for fix folders of Bookmarks Bar.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@TyrionLannister
Ah, these are called Groups now and how do you get icons there?
It's a little confusing, in the context menu they are called speed dials.
But now we understand.
-
Ah, these are called Groups and how do you get icons there?
You can add into text emoji (don't all shows on mobile version) or real symbols from a font. That's better than words, looks better and decrease using space.
-
@TyrionLannister Do you have Bookmark Bar sorting set to Manual (check by mouse → context menu)?
-
@DoctorG
This is not the bookmark bar.
We need another few posts to get this sorted.
-
@DoctorG
I don't use it bookmark bar! This is another feature. I do like SpeedDials.
But I check it for you in there, yep - it "manually"
-
@TyrionLannister Now i see your image, could not receive any content for minutes (my bad German DSL provider).
Hmm, the internal navigation bar with your SpeedDials.
/EDIT: If have no trouble with it on internal navigation bar. I can move the SpeedDial(s) to positions i like and after restart of Vivaldi Snapshot the position was not changed.
Sorry for you.
-
@TyrionLannister
Same here, I change Rezepte with News and it stay so.
You can only test this in a clean profile, rename your your profile folder "Default" or create a new one.
I always have a clean profile for testing if something is broken in my default profile or an extension mess up something.
Cheers, mib
-
Sad, I can lose order of speeddial folders even without closing Vivaldi...
-
@TyrionLannister really strange issue your Vivaldi Snapshot has.
Had you sorted/changed sorting in Bookmarks Panel or Bookmarks Manager?
Do you use Vivaldi Sync?
-
No sorting. Just manual moving. Sync is up. Stable version don't have it this strange behaviour and folders stays on their place.
-
Sync is up.
I am just curious, you sync from Vivaldi versions between devices?