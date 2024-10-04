Not this again!
uberprutser
I'm hoping this will be resolved magically, just like the other time this happened
Because if I'm sick of the updates constantly asking for my attention!
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@uberprutser Where did you get this Vivaldi installer?
Install/Update to which Vivaldi version?
Do you use any security tools in Windows?
Do you use VPN or proxy?
uberprutser
I downloaded it from the Vivaldi website over a year ago, this was an automatic update that wants me to download again.
(somewhat confusing)
I'm running Windows 10 and I do not use a VPN or proxy.
I do have NextDNS configured on my router, but other windows devices on the same LAN, updated without a problem.
And as expected, the problem has gone away, and I'm running the latest version again.
Still, I find the Vivaldi update procedure the worst of all browsers I got installed on my laptop.
greybeard Ambassador
@uberprutser @DoctorG
I have gotten this error once previously.
I am guessing there is some built in hash checking code in the installer. For some reason during the install (perhaps an interruption) the update was garbled and hashes did not match.
Is that a possibility?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@greybeard I guess it was more a broken download (happens rarely) from country-dependent Vivaldi update server. But i do not really know, i have no insights in Vivaldi's updater program.