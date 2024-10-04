I downloaded it from the Vivaldi website over a year ago, this was an automatic update that wants me to download again.

(somewhat confusing)

I'm running Windows 10 and I do not use a VPN or proxy.

I do have NextDNS configured on my router, but other windows devices on the same LAN, updated without a problem.

And as expected, the problem has gone away, and I'm running the latest version again.

Still, I find the Vivaldi update procedure the worst of all browsers I got installed on my laptop.