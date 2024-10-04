Closed tab popup can't be dismissed and stays for way too long
Paul-Simon
This sucks so much. I hate having to wait to navigate websites with buttons along the bottom because I just closed a tab. Can this message be removed?
mib2berlin Soprano
@Paul-Simon
Hi, we have a big thread about, this is fixed in an internal build.
I hope we get it in an update of Vivaldi.
Cheers, mib
RowlandSchaefer
thanks you.