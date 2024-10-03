Too many notifications at startup
Hello Community
I've had this issue for quite some time, when I first open Vivaldi when I get on my PC, I receive all the notifications I received when my PC was off (on Instagram, mostly). I want to stop receiving notifications from when I was logged off but keep receiving them when the browser is open. Is it possible to do ?
Thanks !
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@fransaba Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
Unfortunately, once you allow notifications from a site, the site is allowed to spam you constantly.
I suggest you disable notifications globally and remove any sites where you allow it. Get some deserved peace of mind. You don't need notifications.
If you absolutely need these nasty things, you can enable it per site.
@Pathduck Thanks for your help ! I enjoy receiving them sometimes as it's convenient when expecting an answer and they are easy enough to mute with the integrated Windows interface.
My issue is specifically about notifications received when the browser is inactive. I assume that during each launch it asks each site whether there are some pending notifications, and would like that behavior to be paused, at least. I should understand this is not currently a feature ? If it is the case then I'll happily submit a feature request
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@fransaba said in Too many notifications at startup:
I should understand this is not currently a feature ? If it is the case then I'll happily submit a feature request
This is not currently a feature. I think no browser supports this.
You're welcome to try making a feature request. There's currently 71 feature requests related to notifications.
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=notifications&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
See if any one of those match what you want and upvote it.
I'd say about 99% of feature requests get 0 votes so I wouldn't hold my breath that something like this would be implemented this century...
@Pathduck understood x) Thanks for your suggestion