I used to have options at the top to load images. Now these are gone, and images show up in some emails, and not in others. For example, images in an email from Synology show up just fine. Images from the Wall Street Journal do not, and I can't display them.

I've done nothing, as far as I know, to cause this change in behavior. Some clues on how to fix this? Thanks

I am running Ubunte 24.04.1 LTS