Images Gone for Some Emails
I used to have options at the top to load images. Now these are gone, and images show up in some emails, and not in others. For example, images in an email from Synology show up just fine. Images from the Wall Street Journal do not, and I can't display them.
I've done nothing, as far as I know, to cause this change in behavior. Some clues on how to fix this? Thanks
I am running Ubunte 24.04.1 LTS
@trendfirst
Hi, check if the Wall Street Journal is in your contacts, right click on the contact and choose Edit.
Then you can enable it.
Cheers, mib
Thanks, but they are in my contacts and "Always allow external content in emails" is checked.
So I unchecked it, the options to load images re-appeared. But when I select "load images" nothing happens, the images do not load.
@trendfirst
Hm, hard to test without an account.
Can you forward a message to my [email protected] mail account?
Done.
mib2berlin Soprano
@trendfirst
Thanks.
Hm, enabled the switch and hit Load load this images.
I am not sure if extensions can do this in the mail client but they can do anything in a browser and sometimes break with a Vivaldi update.
I would try to disable all, restart Vivaldi and test this for a while.
Using uBlock Lite and I still don't care about cookies extensions.
yojimbo274064400
Consider trying the following:
- select the problem message
- press
Ctrl+
Eto access Quick Commands dialogue
- type
show message asand if options under Commands shows:
- Show Message as Text do nothing
- Show Message as HTML select it
If the issue persist then try the following:
- select the message
- right click in the box shown for where the image would have appeared and select Image Properties… from pop-up menu
- is the image shown?
If the issue persist then please consider posting a screenshot of what you see taking care to redact any personal information first.
@yojimbo274064400, thank you. Your first solution did not work. The second solution, select Image Properties, opened the image in a new tab, and the image did display. But still does not display in the email.
-
@mib2berlin I will try turning off extensions if nothing else seems to work.
@trendfirst
If you are on Windows you can edit the desktop shortcut with
--disable-extensions.
Better than disable, it block loading of any extension at start.
-
-
@trendfirst
Then start Vivaldi from a terminal with this switch, much easier.
yojimbo274064400
Can you post a redacted screenshot of what your see?
This is what I see in a new tab when I select Image Properties
-
It's Ublock Origin extension. I turned off all extensions and turned them back on one by one. Ublock Origin is the culprit.
Wonder if it can be disabled for Vivaldi Mail?
OK, problem solved. I turned off Ublock Origin and installed AdGuard. Images are working fine now, and the "Always allow" option for a contact is also working properly.
Thanks for the suggestions!
@trendfirst
Ah, thank you for the feedback.
I use uBlock Origin Lite without issues, AdGuard was recognized on some pages and I get blocked with: Don't use an ad blocker, you bad boy.
Cheers, mib