Break Vivaldi Mail out for easier access
-
dies_felices
This isn't meant to take Vivaldi Mail out of Vivaldi just make it accessible without having to search for it in among all your web browser windows and tabs.
This is related to but distinct from the request: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/101606/allow-vivaldi-mail-to-launch-in-its-own-window
-
@dies_felices I think this request is a duplicate of https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/53653/detached-standalone-email-rss-client
-
dies_felices
@WildEnte This is similar yes but significantly different in that my request retains Vivaldi Mail as part of the browser. My suggestion is for a separate view on to this one piece of functionality. A view which can be accessed independently of the browser when needed.
That being said isolating the mail config from the browser config in some way to ring fence it such as is mention in one of the comments, is a good idea. Though in terms of the forum rules, from the point of view of my request, that needs to be a separate feature request.
-
dies_felices
@WildEnte In an attempt to avoid further confusion I have re-worded the title of this request, previously: "Launch Vivaldi Mail as a separate stand alone app". So this is just a note to put your comment back in context. Thank you.