@WildEnte This is similar yes but significantly different in that my request retains Vivaldi Mail as part of the browser. My suggestion is for a separate view on to this one piece of functionality. A view which can be accessed independently of the browser when needed.

That being said isolating the mail config from the browser config in some way to ring fence it such as is mention in one of the comments, is a good idea. Though in terms of the forum rules, from the point of view of my request, that needs to be a separate feature request.