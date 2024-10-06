Allowing Mail to dominate its own window would mean that emails, calendar entries each could be opened in their own tabs. This would also mean they could make use of tab stacking and grouping.

The problem that this would solve, for me. I keep a lot of window and tabs open. I find that the Mail feature is only available in one window. This isn't always the same window each time I start Vivaldi.

A potential work around would be create 'Mail' profile and load that up with all my mail accounts but that defeats the object of integrating Mail into the browser.