Cant download pdfs from telegram
boogieman0
i dont know about other websites but in telegram when i try to download a pdf and when i click the download button, the vivaldi pop up does show up asking save,save as,open and all and when i click any of the option and the sidebar opens there is no file downloading.
please help me find a solution to this problem
boogieman0
But there few instances when i am able to download pdfs but those are random( maybe)
@boogieman0 are you using a download manager plugin? Or just base Vivaldi browser?