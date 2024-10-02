Being able to delete downloaded files from the disk itself.
It would be great to have a button option just like with Torrent programs, to not only delete downloaded files from the download manager, but also from the disk, saving time having to clean up the Downloads folder everytime(or when it's really big).
mib2berlin Soprano
@Kiloneie
Hi, we have a feature request already, it is one of 5000.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24248/option-to-delete-items-from-disk-inside-the-download-panel
The tag PIPELINE mean it is on the todo list.
You can vote with the like button in the first post.
A user create a page to find existing requests very quickly:
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=delete&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
Cheers, mib