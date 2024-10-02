Good Bye to Vivaldi
mikehvivaldi
No Script, UBlock Origin no longer supported because they don't fit Chrome's "best practises", i.e., they don't leak my privacy enough. But wait, there are substitutes, like Adboe Acrobat, Chrome Remote Desktop, and AdBlock. So, having been around the block a few times it's now bye bye, Vivaldi. Too bad, you were cool in the beginning. Now, not so much.
@mikehvivaldi You can manually install NoScript and uBlock Origin.
https://noscript.net/getit
https://github.com/gorhill/uBlock/tree/master/dist#install
But you can't view Yahoo! homepage in Adobe Acrobat.
Why not using Vivaldi's built-in adblocker
@mikehvivaldi Farewell.
Do you like to you tell which browser you will use now?
@mikehvivaldi, you can still use both until the end of Mv2 next year.
@DoctorG Sounds like it will be Firefox or a fork thereof.
@mikehvivaldi Have much fun with Mozillas strange ads and tracking and money- earning strategy. And have more fun with forks maintained by unpaid people and marginally small programmer teams, who are getting more and more attacked by so called open-source users and stopping frustrated their work. Such happens more and more.
@DoctorG FYI, I am not the one saying goodbye to Vivaldi. I recently installed it and really like it.
I was just speculating which mikehvivaldi went to.
@Granite1 said in Good Bye to Vivaldi:
I am not the one saying goodbye to Vivaldi. I recently installed it and really like it.
Oh, language barrier causing my misunderstanding. I edited my post now to address the correct person