Latest update removed labels for panels?
Apologies if I'm not finding the right setting for this.
I used to have the panel tabs set so they had labels (bookmarks, history etc), not just the icons
After the latest update I no longer have labels and I don't see a setting that would bring them back
Are they just gone? My eyes aren't great and I've always had trouble making out those icons without the labels
Thank you
luetage Supporters Soprano
@patso Afaik the panel never had labels. If you hover over a panel item, a tooltip should appear with the name of the item. Alternatively you could try a theme with bigger icons, or you could increase the interface zoom in
vivaldi:settings/appearance/.
@patso I'm a bit confused. Which labels? I see the label if I hover on a panel or a tab.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@patso Please create a screen capture from the area which display wrong and paste here in a reply.
Ugh, apologies, I must be misremembering.
I could have swore there used to be a setting that expanded the icon area with a static label
Not sure where I got that idea
Thanks for responding
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
But for better accessibility a symbol + text or only text would be nice as there is no tooltip with keyboard access of the panels.