@mrsMxyzptlk said in Start Page has 2 new unwanted icons:

I am on version 6.9.3447.51, like Moloch981, so I presume these extra folders and bookmarks were added in the most recent release. @DoctorG @mib2berlin

I don't believe your suggestions to just make a new speed dial folder and delete the original one to prevent Vivaldi from adding "partner" bookmarks. I've been using Vivaldi for years now, and immediately after I started using it, I deleted the default Speed Dial folder and all the bookmarks that Vivaldi started with. Then I imported my bookmarks and made two of my folders into Speed Dials. Today, I found that three Speed Dial folders had been added, not by me: Home, Shopping, and Travel. The Shopping folder has the two bookmarks in it that @Moloch981 mentioned. This is not a matter of Vivaldi adding bookmarks to a Vivaldi-created Speed Dial folder. It added three Speed Dial folders that I DO NOT WANT to my root Bookmarks folder. If Vivaldi wants to allow users to opt in or out of it adding random "partner" bookmarks for us, maybe that should be added to the settings, rather than having people discover that random garbage has been added to their Bookmarks and Speed Dials.

DoctorG and mib are right. You are doing it wrong.

You said it yourself, you have deleted the speed dial folder. Bot you still kept that now empty folder as the default.

You don't do that, you create your own folder and you make that folder as your default, the dials will be created no matter what but you will never you will never see them.

IT DOESN'T MATTER if you don't want them. And no, easily avoiding the only way they make money is not an option.

The companies that pay for the dials are not stupid and they won't give their money for nothing.

This is how the company makes money and develops the browser. They don't have crypto and an ad platform like Brave, they don't sell your data like Chrome, Edge and Opera, they don't get money from Google like Firefox, they somehow need to get money.

And their way for making them is the least.. painful.

If you want to use a browser from an individual and not from a company switch to it. But you will have to live with the disadvantages coming from it.

If you want to use a browser from a company, you need to "pay" somehow so the company to pay its employees.