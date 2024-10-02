Start Page has 2 new unwanted icons
I've just upgraded to version 6.9.3447.51 of Vivaldi and now I see that my start page has 2 new icons for "favorite" websites that I did NOT add, for the Temu and Schein websites.
I can delete them, but I'd like to know which setting I need to toggle to make them never appear again: I've looked on my Settings and I did not find anywhere "automatically add recommended sites" or something similar.
Thanks
mib2berlin Soprano
@Moloch981
Hi, this is part of the Vivaldi business model.
If you don't want to support Vivaldi create a new folder (Your Speed Dial), move your bookmarks over, delete the original speed dial folder.
Then you will never get any bookmarks of partners of Vivaldi again.
https://vivaldi.com/blog/vivaldi-business-model/
Cheers, mib
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Moloch981 Create your own Speed Dial folder, name it "Start", fill it with the bookmarks you need, activate to act as a Speed Dial in Bookmark Manager, move to first position in bookmarks folder tree.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/bookmarks-speed-dial/speed-dials/
Then your Startpage SpeedDial will never be filled with partner bookmarks.
I am on version 6.9.3447.51, like Moloch981, so I presume these extra folders and bookmarks were added in the most recent release.
@DoctorG @mib2berlin
I don't believe your suggestions to just make a new speed dial folder and delete the original one to prevent Vivaldi from adding "partner" bookmarks.
I've been using Vivaldi for years now, and immediately after I started using it, I deleted the default Speed Dial folder and all the bookmarks that Vivaldi started with. Then I imported my bookmarks and made two of my folders into Speed Dials.
Today, I found that three Speed Dial folders had been added, not by me: Home, Shopping, and Travel. The Shopping folder has the two bookmarks in it that @Moloch981 mentioned.
This is not a matter of Vivaldi adding bookmarks to a Vivaldi-created Speed Dial folder. It added three Speed Dial folders that I DO NOT WANT to my root Bookmarks folder.
If Vivaldi wants to allow users to opt in or out of it adding random "partner" bookmarks for us, maybe that should be added to the settings, rather than having people discover that random garbage has been added to their Bookmarks and Speed Dials.
@mrsMxyzptlk Interesting. I set up my preferred folder structure in 2015, and Vivaldi has never added unwanted links or folders to my speed dial.
DoctorG and mib are right. You are doing it wrong.
You said it yourself, you have deleted the speed dial folder. Bot you still kept that now empty folder as the default.
You don't do that, you create your own folder and you make that folder as your default, the dials will be created no matter what but you will never you will never see them.
IT DOESN'T MATTER if you don't want them. And no, easily avoiding the only way they make money is not an option.
The companies that pay for the dials are not stupid and they won't give their money for nothing.
This is how the company makes money and develops the browser. They don't have crypto and an ad platform like Brave, they don't sell your data like Chrome, Edge and Opera, they don't get money from Google like Firefox, they somehow need to get money.
And their way for making them is the least.. painful.
If you want to use a browser from an individual and not from a company switch to it. But you will have to live with the disadvantages coming from it.
If you want to use a browser from a company, you need to "pay" somehow so the company to pay its employees.
You have deleted the folders Home, Travel and Shopping. Do not delete them.
They will be re-created and be added as speed dial folders when a new partner dial with be created.
Just check the option they have in vivaldi://bookmarks not to be shown in Speed Dial. That's it.
Create your own root folder. Name it the way you want and tick the option to be shown in Speed Dial.
Create any other folder you want and tick to be shown in speed dial if you want any of that folder to be also shown in speed dial.
About the bookmarks bar, untick the option the sponsored folders have to be shown in bookmarks bar.
Tick to the root folder you have created to be the folder of your bookmarks bar.
What you are doing wrong is that you have deleted the folders Home, Travel and Shopping, do not do that, they will be re-created.
Just untick the option they have to be shown in bookmarks bar and in Speed Dial, that's the only thing you have to do.
You can even rename the sponsored folders, for avoiding any kind of confusion, what matters is the IDs of the folders.
Vivaldi is checking the IDs of the folders in order to decide where to put new sponsored links.
This is an example.
I have created my own bookmarks folder and set it to be shown in bookmarks bar.
My own Home, Shopping and Travel folders and set them to be shown in Speed Dial.
I have renamed the sponsored Home, Shopping, Travel as Sponsored and I have unticked the option to be shown in Speed Dial.
They should not be deleted.
@electryon Thanks for the clarification. I see where the misunderstanding is coming from. You're still seeing the added folders in the Bookmarks manager but ignoring them and changing what shows in the Bookmarks Bar. I don't use the Bookmarks Bar; I almost entirely use the Bookmarks Panel, which would still show those folders.
I was pretty surprised to see that Vivaldi had added bookmarks automatically, since other than the original partner bookmarks it came with, it's never done that to me before. If I have to live with periodically removing extra folders, so be it; at least now I know. I just wish there had been some communication about it so that it didn't seem like a glitch or something.