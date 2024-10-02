horizontal tab container slider scroll bar
-
Teamofwinter
can someone add the slider scroll bar that you can manually drag through the tabs?
BUT still have the ability for tabs to be however size I want and however many I want to appear
can someone add the slider scroll bar that you can manually drag through the tabs?
BUT still have the ability for tabs to be however size I want and however many I want to appear
Looks like your connection to Vivaldi Forum was lost, please wait while we try to reconnect.