I have 50 some tabs open. Large portion of them in grouped stacks. Short activity I just do in a new tab, when I close that tab - instead of going to the last positioned tab in the browser , it's always jumping back to some random middle tab in my stacks. Very annoying. This happens even if I open 2 new tabs, and close one. I would expect it to show me the solo new tab left, but instead it jumps me to the middle again.

I cannot find an option to control this behavior. Any suggestions or fixes?