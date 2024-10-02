Closing a new tab rolls me back to a middle tab
sputnikk2310
I have 50 some tabs open. Large portion of them in grouped stacks. Short activity I just do in a new tab, when I close that tab - instead of going to the last positioned tab in the browser , it's always jumping back to some random middle tab in my stacks. Very annoying. This happens even if I open 2 new tabs, and close one. I would expect it to show me the solo new tab left, but instead it jumps me to the middle again.
I cannot find an option to control this behavior. Any suggestions or fixes?
harrybaloch
I understand how frustrating that can be! It sounds like a quirk in Vivaldi's tab handling. One workaround is to check your tab settings and ensure that the "Tab Switching" options are set to your preference
@sputnikk2310 Ideally, when you close a tab it should return to the last tab you were viewing (as in, you were on tab C, you go to tab X and eventually close it, you should return to tab C). Doesn't actually seem to be what happens though, and I don't see a setting for it.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
It's a bug and has already been fixed by a dev. Now all that is needed is a little patience until the fix reaches the Stable version.
PS! Related discussion: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/100910/bug-close-tab-x-jumps-to-random-next-tab