New tab always opens as last tab - what am I doing wrong?
-
Here are my settings:
No matter how many times I change it back and forth, every new tab opens at the bottom (I have tabs shown at the left) of the tab column. Am I missing something?
Thanks!
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@gryzor You mean open tab by Ctrl+T?
Strange, i can not reproduce your issue with Vivaldi 6.9.3447.51. All new tabs open after the active one.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@gryzor
Hi, same here, I bet an extensions does this.
As usual, test in a clean profile.
I always have one for testing, if I mess it up I delete the content of the folder Profile 1.
Cheers, mib
-
@DoctorG Apologies, forgot the version: 6.10.3468.4 (Official Build) (64-bit) . Thanks for the feedback!
As @mib2berlin says, it may well be an extension so I'll go hunting. Weird thing is, though, it worked perfectly until I changed the setting and back so it may not be an extension after all... but will try!
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@gryzor That is a known bug in 6.10.3468.4.
Seems to be fixed in internal 6.10 version, so some next 6.10 Snapshot (no timeline) will make you happy.
-
@DoctorG said in New tab always opens as last tab - what am I doing wrong?:
@gryzor That is a known bug in 6.10.3468.4.
Ohhh ok, there you go. Thanks for that!
-
mib2berlin Soprano