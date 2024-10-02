Minor update (5) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.9
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
This update includes security fixes from the Chromium ESR (Extended Support Release) channel.
@Ruarí, hah, first. Thanks to the team
@Ruarí Thanks for security and fix of nasty Devtools bug.
@Ruarí, a little gift, I hope you don't mind that I used your photo.
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
@Catweazle Ha… I love it.
manusfreedom
Sorry, but the mouse and responsiveness problem is not solved in the snapshot version.
yngve Vivaldi Team
@manusfreedom This is a Stable channel minor update, not the Snapshot channel
manusfreedom
@yngve I'm a developer and I work with snapshots, so I can't benefit from the solution for developer...
yngve Vivaldi Team
@manusfreedom While fixes are usually tested in a Snapshot first, sometimes, when the problem is urgent, and the patch has been sufficiently tested internally, the fix can be shipped in a minor update first.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
Seems https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/101488/default-user-agent-breaks-google-s-sports-data-and-other-quick-info-results got fixed silently. Nothing in changelog.
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@Ruarí Question: what exactly does “Chromium ESR channel (Extended Support Release)” mean?
And will Vivaldi always use this channel from now on?
yngve Vivaldi Team
@stardepp "ESR" means "Extended Stable Release", and is what the even number Chromium versions are; they receiver security update for two months (until the next even numbered Chromium version is released), not just one month like the the odd-numbered Chromium versions.
Vivaldi has been following these Extended Stable releases since they started a couple of years ago.
@stardepp Vivaldi Stable uses always the code from Chromium Extended Stable channel.
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
@stardepp said:
And will Vivaldi always use this channel from now on?
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
As @doctorg states this is normal. I just decided to list it more explicitly this time because questions like, "But what about 129 being released? Are you not getting updates?" get boring after a while.
@Ruarí said in Minor update (5) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.9:
because question like, "But what about 129 being released? Are you not getting updates?" get boring after a while.
Yeah!
16th
On Windows the updater adds a desktop shortcut even if there is not one
Win 11 24H2
And it seems (localized) advertisement bookmarks are re-injected again this time.
system2525495054
Thank you for security
david.photoescorts
The Devtools bug isn't fully fixed. Whenever you switch to responsive mode and go back to descktop the cursor will fixed to arrow (it will not turn into the hand while hovering the links o cursor over the text or inputs).