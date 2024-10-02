(Solved) Pop-up blocker issue with Hexed.it
-
S_Paternotte Translator
I've been contributing to the the Dutch language translation of https://hexed.it for quite some time, but of recent I can no longer open the Translations pop-up.
I've allowed pop-ups for the domain hexed.it, still the pop-up window won't open.
Can anyone confirm this, or better, give me hints as to resolving this undesired pop-up blocking issue?
6.9.3447.48 (Stable channel) (64-bits)
Extensions:
- Consent-o-matic
- KeePassXC-browser
- Microsoft Autofill (Authenticator passwords companion)
- No PDF Download
- PrintFriendly
- Wolfram|Alpha
-
S_Paternotte Translator
Solved it myself by deleting an old cookie from hexed.it.
After a page refresh the Translation pop-up came up just fine.
-
@S_Paternotte How do you get a popup on the page? Steps are needed. I can click “Help” for example and then an extra window/popup opens, but this is with “open popups in tabs” enabled and blocking popups global.
-
@S_Paternotte Yeah, you should always test on a fresh profile to get a clear picture.
-
S_Paternotte Translator
@luetage I thought that to be obvious
-
@S_Paternotte Try that without logging in. There is no translate button.