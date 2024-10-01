Pinned tabs retaining original link
brunettisergio
It would be nice if pinned tabs maintained their original link from where it was created after reopening the browser.
Like if the pinned tab is youtube.com, and on that tab I were to click on a different link, after closing the browser and opening it again, the pinned tab remained as youtube.com instead of the last link I clicked or searched when it was opened previously.
barbudo2005
Easy. Open links from the pinned tab to new tab.
barbudo2005
To automate the process use the extension Link Control :
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/link-control/olcpmlhnomiabbndnfplobojnhjljapm