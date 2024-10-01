Make context menu better
-
braindefender
Hi. First of all, thank you for the most feature-rich browser.
One thing that bothers me a lot — is tab/tabs/tab_stack default context menus.
They are heavily bloated with functions and lack visual clarity and grouping.
I know that I can customize them, but it is a LOT of work (and also can't be synchronized, sadly).
Here is a mockup that I've created (far from perfect, of course) that shows some ideas and improvements of context menu.
It will be great to see this features:
- Ability to add custom (or premade) headers to context menus
- Dual-pane context menus (especially suitable for the big chunky menu like Tab Stack menu)
-
barbudo2005
Said:
I know that I can customize them, but it is a LOT of work...
I understand from your request that you intend to transfer the work that belongs to you as a user of the browser to the work of the team.
Don't you think that your request is a little bit......?
-
braindefender
@barbudo2005 I'm sorry, but you misunderstood me.
I request specific features (custom headers and dual-pane context menus).
And maybe some presets for the users to choose from.
P.S. ability to assign icons to context menu items would be great too.