Hi. First of all, thank you for the most feature-rich browser.

One thing that bothers me a lot — is tab/tabs/tab_stack default context menus.

They are heavily bloated with functions and lack visual clarity and grouping.

I know that I can customize them, but it is a LOT of work (and also can't be synchronized, sadly).

Here is a mockup that I've created (far from perfect, of course) that shows some ideas and improvements of context menu.

It will be great to see this features: