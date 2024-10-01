not working google meet
-
imantorabi
When we enter Google Mate from the web, it does not open the video image and only opens a black screen, but this problem does not exist with other browsers.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@imantorabi
Hi, this is maybe a GPU/drive/Vivaldi issue, try to disable Hardware Acceleration in Settings > Webpages and restart Vivaldi to test this.
Please, always add your Vivaldi and OS version.
Cheers, mib
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@imantorabi Do you have activated Settings → Privacy → Google Extension → Meet?
Do you have activated Settings → Privacy → Tracking Prevention → Boradcast IP for Best WebRTC?
I do not know if that affects current Google service.