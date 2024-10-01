Vivaldi crashed when download file
When i download repo from github using an unsafe site it create blob download it 99% and it crashing. In chrome it download file normal but in vivaldi it crashing the browser.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@wd1 It is your security software and privacy blocker causing this closing or browser while you download such malware.
PS: Remove the links to such malware repo/site. You violate forum rules with these directlinks.
problem in ublock lite
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@wd1 said in Vivaldi crashed when download file:
problem in ublock lite
But that should not crash Vivaldi.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
It would be great if you could send the dev team crash dumps so that they can understand what is triggering the crashes.
Here's more info about how to send crash dump files: