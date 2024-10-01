keyboard shortcuts block
I am on a substack watching a video.
When I use
CTRL+1to jump to the 1st tab (the one with the vid is on 5), nothing happens. I have to manually click on the 1st tab.
Similarly, if I click
CTRL+Tnothing happens until I click the
+icon at the bottom of the pane.
Note: I am on Linux and using vertical tabs in Vivaldi.
@Granite1 Which Vivaldi version?
Installed as Snap, Flatpak or Deb package?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Granite1 Focus issue?
Workaround: unfocus the video itself by clicking anywhere else in the web page.
@DoctorG Hey Doc, thanks for your quick reply.
Your suggestion works, so thanks for you help.
For compleness sake, I would slightly amend your instruction
unfocus the video itself, and click in the web page.
as follows: "unfocus the video itself by clicking anywhere else in the web page".
@Granite1 said in keyboard shortcuts block:
I would slightly amend your instruction
Thanks, my language is not English and a little bit rusty.
Your are right, i will change it.
@DoctorG Deb
@Granite1 OK, is asked because unofficial Flatpak and Snaps packages can have some issues.
I use official Deb packages on Debian, Ubuntu and Mint.
@DoctorG Nothing wrong with asking. And I replied in case someone else with this issue comes across this thread.
@Granite1 said in keyboard shortcuts block:
And I replied in case someone else with this issue comes across this thread.
That is always good for others