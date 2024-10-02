#2 John Ozbay (Cryptee) – For a Better Web
-
brucelawson Vivaldi Team
In this podcast series, I interview people from across different communities and industries who, in their own way, are fighting for a better web.
In this second episode, I chat with John Ozbay, founder of Cryptee, a privacy-preserving photo and notes Progressive Web App from Estonia.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
Looks like a great company, and nice prices too
https://crypt.ee
"We recommend vivaldi, firefox, edge, or google chrome for the best compatibility and security."
Nice
Not a fan of all-lowercase and low contrast fonts on their site though...
And I generally avoid installing PWAs* but as long as the site works in a regular tab that's good enough.
* Web sites are NOT apps!
-
"privacy-preserving" term is discredited by google and also Mozilla recently.
I don't care about PWA. Why I should install a site?
-
brucelawson Vivaldi Team
@stardust: I should point out that "privacy-preserving" is the term I used, rather than the term Cryptee uses. It may be discredited by some browsers, but it's an accurate description of the Cryptee service. As for not caring about PWA, that's entirely your right!