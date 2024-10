I love the speed dial new tab page Vivaldi provides, with privacy statistics etc.

On Firefox I have used Tabliss extension which can acquire random new backgrounds from https://unsplash.com and I think Brave browser has something similar too.

Would it be possible to have this feature for Vivaldi, so that I could enjoy Vivaldi's own new tab page with fresh background images?

If this can be done with a script for example, please let me know!