How to only show email headers ?
-
How to remove body and only show the header of the email titles for vivaldi v6.8 (just updateded) show on screen shot ?
Oh and plsase consider for those who are on smaller resoulation screen like 1280x720p regarding how much those slider able to be move for better view.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@taisheng
Hi, if you mean the message section, change List Preview:
EDIT: I guess you meant update to Vivaldi 6.9?
-
@mib2berlin ,
thanks for the tip. This is the last version of vivaldi 6.8.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@taisheng
You are welcome.
We had 4 security updates since the first version of 6.9, some with high risk.
Just be careful where you surf the web.